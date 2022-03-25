Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) inked a cooperation agreement with activist investor Ryan Cohen and his firm RC Ventures immediately adding his three nominees to the retailer's board.

Why it's the BFD: The last time the home goods retailer settled with activists (Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors) it eventually led to a shakeup of the management team, including the installation of CEO Mark Tritton.

And then the sale of Cost Plus World Market, Christmas Tree Shops and Personalization Mall.

Details: As part of the agreement, the company has named a four-person committee to look at strategic alternatives for its Buybuy Baby banner, a business that could be sold.

Of note: RC Ventures beneficially owns 9.8% of the company's outstanding common shares.

Between the lines: The new directors include Marjorie Bowen, Shelly Lombard and Ben Rosenzweig.

They will also stand for election on the company's slate at the annual shareholders meeting this year.

The board will temporarily expand to 14 members, but then revert back to 11 following the vote.

RC Ventures will abide by a standstill agreement and support the company's full slate of directors.

The bottom line: "Our buybuy BABY business is a tremendous asset, and we are committed to unlocking its full value," said Tritton in a statement.