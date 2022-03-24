Activists unpack SpartanNash

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Activist investors Macellum Capital Management and Ancora Holdings Group will file a definitive proxy statement to shake up grocery chain SpartanNash's (Nasdaq: SPTN) board.

Why it's the BFD: Although it hasn't caught the attention of Macellum's fight with Kohl's, SpartanNash's $8.9 billion in net sales and enterprise value of $1.65 billion make it a juicy target.

The firms' involvement has lifted SpartanNash's share price from nearly $31 to $34.69 as of yesterday's close. Levels not seen in about five years.

Details: Last Friday the activists issued a letter to shareholders noting that it is nominating three directors to the grocer's board in the coming weeks.

The letter said they beneficially own 4.5% of the company's outstanding common shares.

Macellum and Ancora, however, said they would rather reach a resolution than square off in a contested vote.

Between the lines: The activists pointed out SpartanNash has $1 billion in real estate that could be monetized.

In addition to grocery stores, it also operates a wholesale distribution division and a military food distribution business.

The military division produces sales of nearly $1.9 billion, while the retail division generates sales close to $2.6 billion. The distribution business has almost $4.5 billion in sales.

Yes, and: Options for SpartanNash include developing a three-year plan for increasing shareholder value and then weighing that against strategic alternatives, Macellum's founder Jonathan Duskin tells Richard.

Those alternatives include, in addition to monetizing the real estate, seeking a sale of the whole company or selling off certain divisions.

United Natural Foods, which also runs a military food division, might be a potential buyer of SpartanNash's military business, Duskin suggested.

The other side: SpartanNash slapped back, noting that shareholder return since the summer of 2019 has been 251%.

It also pointed out that the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA has improved to 1.8x from 3.7x since the end of 2019.

The grocer hired Bank of America and law firm Sidley Austin to assist in its defense.

By the numbers: SpartanNash has a manageable debt load of $406 million, cash and cash equivalents of nearly $11 million, and adjusted EBITDA of nearly $214 million.