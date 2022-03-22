Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Me+Em, a London-based direct-to-consumer luxury fashion brand, has raised £55 million (or nearly $73 million) in a round led by Highland Europe, the company announced.

It joins existing investors Charles Dunstone, the executive chairman of TalkTalk, and Venrex Investment Management.

Why it's the BFD: Me+Em is one of those rare apparel labels that have managed to attract a large amount of venture capital by figuring out how to sell high-end clothes online while achieving triple-digit growth in the process.

Of note: It counts Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, as one of its regular customers.

Between the lines: Demand in the U.S. has spurred Me+Em to open stores in New York and Boston.