CommerceIQ pushes its valuation past $1 billion

CommerceIQ, an e-commerce management platform provider, raised a $115 million Series D round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, pushing its valuation to more than $1 billion, the company said.

Other participants in the round include Insight Partners, Trinity Ventures, Shasta Ventures and Madrona Venture Group.

Why it matters: E-commerce tool providers, including Commercetools and Fabric, have raised tons of capital lately amid soaring demand for online retail purchases. Details: The company's CEO Guru Hariharan told me that revenue doubled in 2021 and is on pace to do the same this year.

The company will grow by expanding existing partnerships with customers such as Colgate, Nestlé, Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, specifically in the areas of retail media, sales operations, category analytics and supply chain analytics, he said.

CommerceIQ will also invest in agency partnerships to facilitate the digital transformation of its customers.

Between the lines: Proceeds will be plowed into overseas expansion and to speed the development of its e-commerce management platform, Hariharan said.