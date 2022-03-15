Kering Eyewear sets sights on Maui Jim
Kering Eyewear agreed to acquire Maui Jim in a cross-border deal that continues to put a spotlight on the red hot luxury sector.
Why it's important: None of the macro economic or financing factors noted above seem to be significantly impacting the luxury sector, which keeps growing and spinning new deals. Go deeper (<1 min. read)
- Financial figures were not disclosed. Analysts suggest Maui Jim's annual sales are between $330 million and $385 million.
Context: Kering plans to roll out the Maui Jim lens technology to its other eyewear brands, which include Gucci, Cartier and Lindberg, Vogue Business reports.
- Vogue adds that Kering rival LVMH is also shifting eyewear in-house, with the acquisition of the remaining stake in Thélios last December.