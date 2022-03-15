Skip to main content
Kering Eyewear sets sights on Maui Jim

MIchael Flaherty
Actors wearing Kering eyeglasses
Isabelle Huppert and Salma Hayek attend Kering Women in motion lunch in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Kering Eyewear agreed to acquire Maui Jim in a cross-border deal that continues to put a spotlight on the red hot luxury sector.

Why it's important: None of the macro economic or financing factors noted above seem to be significantly impacting the luxury sector, which keeps growing and spinning new deals. Go deeper (<1 min. read)

  • Financial figures were not disclosed. Analysts suggest Maui Jim's annual sales are between $330 million and $385 million.

Context: Kering plans to roll out the Maui Jim lens technology to its other eyewear brands, which include Gucci, Cartier and Lindberg, Vogue Business reports.

  • Vogue adds that Kering rival LVMH is also shifting eyewear in-house, with the acquisition of the remaining stake in Thélios last December.
