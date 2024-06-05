NFL takes the stand in Sunday Ticket antitrust trial

An antitrust lawsuit brought against the NFL nine years ago over its Sunday Ticket TV package finally heads to trial in Los Angeles this week. Why it matters: If the plaintiffs are successful in proving the league violated antitrust law, it could reshape how NFL teams' out-of-market rights are distributed.

Zoom in: A group of Sunday Ticket subscribers filed the suit in 2015. It became a class action last year, representing 2.4 million residential customers and 48,000 businesses that got the sports package through DirecTV between 2011 and 2022.

The class-action lawsuit argues the league broke antitrust rules by forcing fans who wanted to watch out-of-market games to buy the entire Sunday Ticket package at an inflated price.

The league countered that Sunday Ticket, which only features games played between teams outside of fans' home markets, was more akin to a premium subscription product like HBO.

All in-market games are aired by free, over-the-air broadcasters in those markets.

The NFL moved Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTube in 2023.

The bottom line: A win for the plaintiffs could lead to damages of more than $6 billion.

More importantly, it could lead to an injunction of the league's current Sunday Ticket deal and change how teams can be broadcasted outside of their home markets.

Witnesses for the case could include NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

What's next: The trial, which begins jury selection Wednesday, is expected to last until the end of June.