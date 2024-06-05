Keleops CEO talks Gizmodo acquisition, U.S. expansion

Keleops is eyeing more U.S. acquisitions following the European media firm's purchase this week of Gizmodo, its CEO Jean-Guillaume Kleis tells Axios.
Why it matters: Gizmodo is Keleops' fifth acquisition since 2018 and its first U.S. deal following multiple false starts.
Driving the news: Keleops announced Tuesday that it bought Gizmodo from G/O Media.
The deal is the latest in a string of disposals for G/O Media, following recent sales of The Onion, Jezebel, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, Splinter and Lifehacker.
The big picture: Kleis has ambitious plans to grow Gizmodo's brand and expand its headcount.
"Our strategic plan will be fully centered around being a leader in the tech news industry," Kleis says, noting that he wants to ensure "we give all the tools to the Gizmodo editorial team to preserve and develop the brand."
Long term, the plan is to grow its U.S. business, Kleis adds.
"We're still looking at different opportunities. This is part of our strategic plan in the long term," he says. "We're still buyers in the market, especially the U.S. market."
Context: Keleops has been eyeing the U.S. market, and specifically Gizmodo, for years.
"We've seen different options, we had different opportunities, and they never happened," Kleis says.
The company was initially a performance marketing agency in 2014.
Its other four acquisitions are all French tech media outlets: 01net, Journal Du Geek, Presse Citron and IPhon.