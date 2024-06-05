Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Keleops CEO talks Gizmodo acquisition, U.S. expansion

Keleops is eyeing more U.S. acquisitions following the European media firm's purchase this week of Gizmodo, its CEO Jean-Guillaume Kleis tells Axios.

Why it matters: Gizmodo is Keleops' fifth acquisition since 2018 and its first U.S. deal following multiple false starts.

Driving the news: Keleops announced Tuesday that it bought Gizmodo from G/O Media.

  • The deal is the latest in a string of disposals for G/O Media, following recent sales of The Onion, Jezebel, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, Splinter and Lifehacker.

The big picture: Kleis has ambitious plans to grow Gizmodo's brand and expand its headcount.

  • "Our strategic plan will be fully centered around being a leader in the tech news industry," Kleis says, noting that he wants to ensure "we give all the tools to the Gizmodo editorial team to preserve and develop the brand."
  • Long term, the plan is to grow its U.S. business, Kleis adds.
  • "We're still looking at different opportunities. This is part of our strategic plan in the long term," he says. "We're still buyers in the market, especially the U.S. market."

Context: Keleops has been eyeing the U.S. market, and specifically Gizmodo, for years.

  • "We've seen different options, we had different opportunities, and they never happened," Kleis says.
  • The company was initially a performance marketing agency in 2014.
  • Its other four acquisitions are all French tech media outlets: 01net, Journal Du Geek, Presse Citron and IPhon.
  • Keleops reached out to G/O Media following reports that the firm would look to offload its portfolio.
  • "We definitely think it's among the top five strongest brands in the tech space. We couldn't miss it," Kleis says. "We wanted to be part of it."
