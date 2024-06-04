Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: FT leads C$4M funding for Canadian news outlet The Logic

headshot
5 hours ago
an illustration of a canadian goose with a newspaper in its mouth

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Canadian news outlet The Logic has raised C$4 million, CEO David Skok tells Axios, in a round led by The Financial Times' venture arm.

Why it matters: The fundraising is a vote of confidence for the upstart news publication and its bet on growing through specialized content and paid subscriptions.

Context: Skok founded The Logic in 2018 as a new Canadian news outlet focused on business and tech coverage. He previously worked at The Toronto Star, The Boston Globe and Shaw Communications.

  • Skok tells Axios he was inspired by The Information's product strategy and the FT's editorial strategy and that he wanted to put "journalists at the center" of his Toronto-based company.
  • The 24-person publication has five bureaus: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal.
  • The Logic reported a 60% increase in paid subscriptions over the last six months and 270% revenue growth over the last three years. Skok declined to disclose other specifics on revenue, which comes from subscriptions, advertising and events.

Zoom in: FT Ventures led the post-seed funding round. Roynat Capital participated, alongside existing investors Relay Ventures and Four Cornerstones Capital.

  • The FT Group, part of Japanese holding company Nikkei Inc., launched FT Ventures as its venture arm in February and committed an initial £30 million from its balance sheet.
  • The venture arm's investments include Sifted, Wilshire, Business of Fashion and Headspring. FT Ventures has also invested in future-of-work media startup Charter. The Logic is its first investment in Canada.
  • The Logic had raised C$300,000 in angel funding in 2018 and a C$1.8 million seed round in 2019.

What's next: The Logic will work with FT Strategies, the company's media consultancy arm.

  • "Financial Times shows such belief in what we're doing," Skok says. "We're strategically aligned on the importance of human-powered reporting and the value of that."
Go deeper