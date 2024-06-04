Share on email (opens in new window)

Canadian news outlet The Logic has raised C$4 million, CEO David Skok tells Axios, in a round led by The Financial Times' venture arm. Why it matters: The fundraising is a vote of confidence for the upstart news publication and its bet on growing through specialized content and paid subscriptions.

Context: Skok founded The Logic in 2018 as a new Canadian news outlet focused on business and tech coverage. He previously worked at The Toronto Star, The Boston Globe and Shaw Communications.

Skok tells Axios he was inspired by The Information's product strategy and the FT's editorial strategy and that he wanted to put "journalists at the center" of his Toronto-based company.

The 24-person publication has five bureaus: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal.

The Logic reported a 60% increase in paid subscriptions over the last six months and 270% revenue growth over the last three years. Skok declined to disclose other specifics on revenue, which comes from subscriptions, advertising and events.

Zoom in: FT Ventures led the post-seed funding round. Roynat Capital participated, alongside existing investors Relay Ventures and Four Cornerstones Capital.

The FT Group, part of Japanese holding company Nikkei Inc., launched FT Ventures as its venture arm in February and committed an initial £30 million from its balance sheet.

The venture arm's investments include Sifted, Wilshire, Business of Fashion and Headspring. FT Ventures has also invested in future-of-work media startup Charter. The Logic is its first investment in Canada.

The Logic had raised C$300,000 in angel funding in 2018 and a C$1.8 million seed round in 2019.

What's next: The Logic will work with FT Strategies, the company's media consultancy arm.