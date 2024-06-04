Share on email (opens in new window)

Jim Langston joined Paul Weiss' M&A group after a nearly decade-long tenure at Cleary Gottlieb. Why it matters: Paul Weiss did 139 deals worth $274 billion in 2023, and it booked $2 billion in revenue — an all-time record for the firm.

Zoom in: As a partner, Langston will remain based in New York and continue to focus on public company mergers, activist defense and private equity transactions.

🗣️ What he's saying: Langston predicts the second half of the year will be ripe for dealmaking, regardless of regulatory complexities, with tech and pharma leading the charge.

Driving that is more certainty around interest rates as well as increasing confidence among C-suites and boardrooms, he says.

"That value disconnect has been a hard puzzle to solve over the last 12 to 18 months, but it's getting easier," Langston said. "Dry powder has to get invested and limited partners want private equity to return capital. That's going to accelerate a lot of M&A activity."

📍 How he got here: Langston has worked on several high-profile public-company transactions, including General Mills' $8 billion takeover of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, completed in 2018.

Other clients include Allergan, Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus, Sony and Starbucks, among others.

👀 What he's watching: Law firms are looking at how AI can enhance their own processes, making companies run more efficiently and shrink the M&A overall transaction timeline.

"It could let firms focus more on the strategy, the industrial logic and the strategic rationale for the transaction," Langston says.

1 fun thing: Most-used emoji: "👍 for sure."