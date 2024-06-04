Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Gizmodo sold by G/O Media to European media firm

G/O Media has sold tech-focused brand Gizmodo to Keleops, a European media company focused on the tech space.

Why it matters: It's the latest sell-off from G/O Media's portfolio and leaves the digital media firm with just five remaining properties.

Zoom in: Gizmodo's editorial staff, including those from sub-brands io9 and Earther, will remain under the new owners, Keleops CEO Jean-Guillaume Kleis tells Axios.

  • "We're fully committed to the talent that is joining us. And we'll probably reinforce the team even further in the coming months," he says.
  • Kleis declined to reveal financial terms of the deals. 

The big picture: This is the first U.S. acquisition for Keleops, which is based in Switzerland.

  • The company owns four websites, primarily in France: 01net, Journal Du Geek, Presse Citron and IPhon.
  • Keleops had been eyeing Gizmodo since at least 2018 and reached out to G/O Media following reports that the firm would look to offload its portfolio.
  • "We definitely think it's among the top five strongest brands in the tech space, we couldn't miss it," Kleis says. "We wanted to be part of it."

Catch up quick: G/O has sold off much of its portfolio over the past 18 months.

  • Last year, It sold feminist-focused brand Jezebel and political news site Splinter to Paste Media and lifestyle website Lifehacker to Ziff Davis.
  • This year, Paste Media acquired The A.V. Club. G/O Media also sold Deadspin to Lineup Publishing, The Takeout to Static Media, and The Onion to a firm called Global Tetrahedron.
