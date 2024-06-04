Gizmodo sold by G/O Media to European media firm

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
G/O Media has sold tech-focused brand Gizmodo to Keleops, a European media company focused on the tech space.
Why it matters: It's the latest sell-off from G/O Media's portfolio and leaves the digital media firm with just five remaining properties.
Zoom in: Gizmodo's editorial staff, including those from sub-brands io9 and Earther, will remain under the new owners, Keleops CEO Jean-Guillaume Kleis tells Axios.
The big picture: This is the first U.S. acquisition for Keleops, which is based in Switzerland.
Catch up quick: G/O has sold off much of its portfolio over the past 18 months.