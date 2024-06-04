Gizmodo sold by G/O Media to European media firm

Share on email (opens in new window)

G/O Media has sold tech-focused brand Gizmodo to Keleops, a European media company focused on the tech space. Why it matters: It's the latest sell-off from G/O Media's portfolio and leaves the digital media firm with just five remaining properties.

Zoom in: Gizmodo's editorial staff, including those from sub-brands io9 and Earther, will remain under the new owners, Keleops CEO Jean-Guillaume Kleis tells Axios.

"We're fully committed to the talent that is joining us. And we'll probably reinforce the team even further in the coming months," he says.

Kleis declined to reveal financial terms of the deals.

The big picture: This is the first U.S. acquisition for Keleops, which is based in Switzerland.

The company owns four websites, primarily in France: 01net, Journal Du Geek, Presse Citron and IPhon.

Keleops had been eyeing Gizmodo since at least 2018 and reached out to G/O Media following reports that the firm would look to offload its portfolio.

"We definitely think it's among the top five strongest brands in the tech space, we couldn't miss it," Kleis says. "We wanted to be part of it."

Catch up quick: G/O has sold off much of its portfolio over the past 18 months.