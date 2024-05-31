Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

DAZN global CRO Walker Jacobs says he views Netflix's upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match as validating his business. He dined with Kerry this month for our "1 big meal" interview series. Why it matters: DAZN is an international sports streaming company, primarily owned by Access Industries. It acquired Eleven Sports and Team Whistle in 2022 and has explored an IPO. Jacobs, previously at Amazon, was named global CRO and president U.S. of DAZN in January.

🎄 Why we chose the restaurant: Wollensky's Grill in Midtown East. Jacobs says he's had "some of my favorite holiday lunches" there.

🥩 What we ate: He ate the filet mignon steak salad and drank iced tea. I ate the broiled salmon Waldorf and drank water.

This interview was edited for clarity, style and length.

What were your impressions of DAZN prior to joining?

"Obviously I knew that they were one of the largest sports broadcasters in Europe. I knew that it was a digital pure play."

"Based on my experience in Europe, especially with Twitch ... I was hearing more and more about what they were doing and some of the rights they had been winning."

It's expensive to be a sports fan. How do you decide which games to make free?

"It very much depends on the rights we're talking about, the country we're talking about."

"We have to develop innovative models to make sure that we're both serving the fan and maximizing the economics behind the investments we're making."

"There's a lot of people still discovering DAZN, so by sampling content, it gives us an opportunity for people to come in and see what we're all about, particularly in the U.S."

I was just reading about Netflix's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match, but you're "the home of boxing."

"We had Jake Paul's last fight at DAZN. We've done a lot of work with him and his organization in the past. That part of the marketplace is a really interesting one because it sits at the intersection of celebrity and entertainment."

"I think it's exciting that we have such a big name in the marketplace. I think it validates a lot of our thesis ... and what we've spent the past eight years building."

Online sports betting is booming, but the sector is highly competitive. How does DAZN compete?

"Just to be clear, we're first and foremost a media company, and we partner with all of the companies in the category. For example, one of the largest sponsors we've had in many of our biggest fights is DraftKings."

"DAZN Bet [is] only available in a couple of countries. ... It's not really meant to be a full replacement of a sportsbook."

Any IPO updates?

"What I can tell you is we've got really exciting growth plans, and we're excited about the future."

🎶 1 fun fact: Jacobs says his best job was working at a used record store while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio.