ABBA Voyage's Pophouse plans Avicii musical

Pophouse Entertainment is in talks to create a musical with the catalog of the late Swedish DJ and producer Avicii, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The new production is part of the entertainment firm's mission to build and maintain fandom around music artists.
Catch up quick: EQT founder Conni Jonsson and ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus founded Pophouse in 2014. The 80-person company operates ABBA the Museum and the Avicii Experience in Stockholm and produces the ABBA Voyage in London, in which it was a founding investor.
In 2022, it began acquiring catalogs — first Swedish House Mafia and Avicii and, more recently, Cyndi Lauper and KISS.
Zoom in: Speaking with Axios on the couches at Pophouse's Stockholm headquarters, brand and marketing director Kim Nyström discussed her team's approach.
"Our job is to make sure that we have an ongoing brand mission that is talking to fans, that is engaging over time," Nyström says. "Brand engagement will always make sure that the creative projects happen. The stronger the brand, the more people actually want to work with us."
For Avicii, Nyström says Pophouse has worked with his estate to set out a long-term strategy and plan a cohesive brand expression across channels. The Avicii website offers a way for fans to subscribe to a community for email updates and sells official merchandise.
"It's about giving them actual content to engage in, products that I can buy so I can manifest that I'm a fan," Nyström says. "It's small things that become a relationship."