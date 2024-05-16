TelevisaUnivision is closing the advertising gap with English-language TV

TelevisaUnivision is luring U.S. advertisers to Hispanic audiences, a market still well underserved by Madison Avenue. Why it matters: The move comes as the company's English-language counterparts continue to suffer steep declines in that same market.

The big picture: While TelevisaUnivision isn't immune to the challenges in the TV ad market, its position has strengthened since the 2022 merger between the two Spanish-language media giants.

Zoom in: "Hispanics make up 20% of the population. And currently there's only 2% [of] dollars being focused in this area," Donna Speciale, president of U.S. ad sales and marketing tells Axios.

"There's just still this huge trajectory that has to happen," she says. "We tap a lot of clients that are only doing English language and basically bring them to Hispanic marketing," she said. "My client base is still growing."

Driving the news: TelevisaUnivision held its third upfront this week since the merger between Mexico's Televisa and the U.S.-based Univision.

During last year's upfront, the company outperformed the rest of the market with overall gains in pricing and had its highest amount of ad commitments in a decade.

"Every quarter since I've been here, whether it's scatter or upfront, we have beat the marketplace dynamics," Speciale said.

Yes, but: TelevisaUnivision's first-quarter U.S. ad revenue was flat compared to last year's, though gains in streaming ad revenue covered up for what the company called "some softness" in the TV ad market.