TelevisaUnivision is closing the advertising gap with English-language TV

TelevisaUnivision is luring U.S. advertisers to Hispanic audiences, a market still well underserved by Madison Avenue.
Why it matters: The move comes as the company's English-language counterparts continue to suffer steep declines in that same market.
The big picture: While TelevisaUnivision isn't immune to the challenges in the TV ad market, its position has strengthened since the 2022 merger between the two Spanish-language media giants.
Zoom in: "Hispanics make up 20% of the population. And currently there's only 2% [of] dollars being focused in this area," Donna Speciale, president of U.S. ad sales and marketing tells Axios.
- "There's just still this huge trajectory that has to happen," she says. "We tap a lot of clients that are only doing English language and basically bring them to Hispanic marketing," she said. "My client base is still growing."
Driving the news: TelevisaUnivision held its third upfront this week since the merger between Mexico's Televisa and the U.S.-based Univision.
- During last year's upfront, the company outperformed the rest of the market with overall gains in pricing and had its highest amount of ad commitments in a decade.
- "Every quarter since I've been here, whether it's scatter or upfront, we have beat the marketplace dynamics," Speciale said.
Yes, but: TelevisaUnivision's first-quarter U.S. ad revenue was flat compared to last year's, though gains in streaming ad revenue covered up for what the company called "some softness" in the TV ad market.
- Meanwhile, companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount all reported double-digit declines.