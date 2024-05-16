GameSquare spins off of FaZe Clan's media assets

GameSquare is spinning off the media assets for its eSports brand FaZe Clan and has closed $11 million in funding for a new company, FaZe Media.
Why it matters: This is the first big move for the popular eSports brand since GameSquare acquired it in March.
Zoom in: The spinoff includes all of FaZe Clan's non-eSports assets and will be led by Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson, one of the brand's original founders, GameSquare announced Thursday.
The $11 million investment is from DraftKings president Matt Kalish, who will become a board member for FaZe Media.
GameSquare will own 51% of the new company, with Kalish owning the remaining 49%. GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna will join Kalish on the board.
FaZe Media will focus on building back up its creator rosters and producing gaming-themed content. Additionally, it will look to increase its licensing and sponsorship business and develop products, merchandise and events.