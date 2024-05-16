Axios Pro Exclusive Content

GameSquare spins off of FaZe Clan's media assets

20 hours ago
GameSquare is spinning off the media assets for its eSports brand FaZe Clan and has closed $11 million in funding for a new company, FaZe Media.

Why it matters: This is the first big move for the popular eSports brand since GameSquare acquired it in March.

Zoom in: The spinoff includes all of FaZe Clan's non-eSports assets and will be led by Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson, one of the brand's original founders, GameSquare announced Thursday.

  • The $11 million investment is from DraftKings president Matt Kalish, who will become a board member for FaZe Media.
  • GameSquare will own 51% of the new company, with Kalish owning the remaining 49%. GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna will join Kalish on the board.
  • FaZe Media will focus on building back up its creator rosters and producing gaming-themed content. Additionally, it will look to increase its licensing and sponsorship business and develop products, merchandise and events.

The big picture: FaZe Clan became the poster child for the crashing eSports business last year.

  • The company went public via a SPAC merger in the summer of 2022, but its stock crashed after it reported a $53 million loss for that year.
  • FaZe Clan's then-leadership under CEO Lee Trink was criticized by some of the company's founders, including Bengtson. Trink was fired last fall as the company continued to burn through cash.
  • GameSquare relaunched Faze Clan last month after it went dark for months.
