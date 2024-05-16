GameSquare spins off of FaZe Clan's media assets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

GameSquare is spinning off the media assets for its eSports brand FaZe Clan and has closed $11 million in funding for a new company, FaZe Media. Why it matters: This is the first big move for the popular eSports brand since GameSquare acquired it in March.

Zoom in: The spinoff includes all of FaZe Clan's non-eSports assets and will be led by Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson, one of the brand's original founders, GameSquare announced Thursday.

The $11 million investment is from DraftKings president Matt Kalish, who will become a board member for FaZe Media.

GameSquare will own 51% of the new company, with Kalish owning the remaining 49%. GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna will join Kalish on the board.

FaZe Media will focus on building back up its creator rosters and producing gaming-themed content. Additionally, it will look to increase its licensing and sponsorship business and develop products, merchandise and events.

The big picture: FaZe Clan became the poster child for the crashing eSports business last year.