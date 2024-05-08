Gaming software startup Overwolf has acquired ad tech company NitroPay to grow ad revenue, CEO Uri Marchand tells Axios.
Why it matters: The deal comes amid the growing popularity of games like Roblox and the ensuing rise of in-game advertising.
Catch up quick: Founded in 2010, Overwolf offers tools to create, manage and monetize experiences within games, like in-game apps, mods and private servers.
- The Tel Aviv-based company has raised more than $150 million in total. It last raised $75 million in Series D funding in November 2021, led by Andreessen Horowitz.
- Previously, Overwolf acquired Clash Royale fan site StatsRoyale.com, mod management platform CurseForge, Minecraft downloadable content site MCPEDL and server monetization service Tebex. It has invested in other companies.
Zoom in: Overwolf's existing platform offers in-play ads across thousands of desktop apps that integrate with games like Minecraft and Fortnite. This deal adds a network of ad-supported websites that expands Overworld's audience from about 45 million monthly gamers to more than 100 million, Marchand says.
- NitroPay works with more than 500 websites, including gaming sites, by offering display ads, ads in a customizable video player and ad-free viewing through subscriptions.
- Marchand says he has known NitroPay co-founder Cody Bye for more than a decade. Overwolf started working with NitroPay about a year ago and later pursued an acquisition.
- Founded in 2016, Missouri-based NitroPay did not raise capital. It has seven employees, including the three co-founders. All are joining Overwolf, which now has 171 employees.
- Marchand declined to share the exact deal size but said it was a mix of cash and stock and included earnouts.
What's next: NitroPay will rebrand to Nitro. Marchand says he is committed to speed, paying publishers within seven days, ensuring fast ad loads and providing customer support within 24 hours.
- Marchand plans to grow Nitro in part by introducing direct ad sales. Nitro's revenue, which totaled $20 million in 2023, had come purely from programmatic ads.
- Overwolf is not planning to raise capital soon. Marchand says he is interested in other acquisitions for tools that support the current business, suggesting a generative AI tool for building mods or another ad network.
- Marchand says his priority has been growing its payments to in-game creators, which was $201 million in 2023. The goal is $250 million in 2024.