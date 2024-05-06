Exclusive: Ironmark acquires two marketing firms

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Marketing company Ironmark has acquired Deliver Media and L&D Mail Masters, president Matt Marzullo exclusively tells Axios. Why it matters: The deals are part of a wider consolidation of marketing services led by private equity-backed firms.

Catch up quick: Ironmark initially offered offset printing when it started in 1955 with a 12-person team. CEO Jeff Ostenso is a second-generation family leader who started driving trucks for the company and later moved into sales. He took the top role in 1992.

New York-based private equity firm Post Capital Partners invested in Ironmark in June 2022.

Ironmark has since struck three deals that boost its marketing client roster to more than 4,000 companies such as Magellan Health, Pandora and AWS.

Zoom in: Founded in 2013, Tampa-based Deliver Media helps marketers plan and launch multichannel campaigns across the web, social media, connected TV and direct mail. Clients include Domino's Pizza.

L&D Mail Masters, founded in 1986 and based in New Albany, Ind., specializes in direct mail campaigns for clients across insurance, financial services, healthcare and other sectors.

All employees are joining, other than L&D Mail Masters founder Diane Fisher who is retiring. Ironmark has about 300 employees.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Zoom out: Marzullo, Ironmark's president, says Post Capital Partners helped source the acquisitions.