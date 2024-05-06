Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Ironmark acquires two marketing firms

1 hour ago
Illustration of a bullhorn resting on top of a stack of one hundred dollar bills.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Marketing company Ironmark has acquired Deliver Media and L&D Mail Masters, president Matt Marzullo exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The deals are part of a wider consolidation of marketing services led by private equity-backed firms.

Catch up quick: Ironmark initially offered offset printing when it started in 1955 with a 12-person team. CEO Jeff Ostenso is a second-generation family leader who started driving trucks for the company and later moved into sales. He took the top role in 1992.

  • New York-based private equity firm Post Capital Partners invested in Ironmark in June 2022.
  • Ironmark has since struck three deals that boost its marketing client roster to more than 4,000 companies such as Magellan Health, Pandora and AWS.

Zoom in: Founded in 2013, Tampa-based Deliver Media helps marketers plan and launch multichannel campaigns across the web, social media, connected TV and direct mail. Clients include Domino's Pizza.

  • L&D Mail Masters, founded in 1986 and based in New Albany, Ind., specializes in direct mail campaigns for clients across insurance, financial services, healthcare and other sectors.
  • All employees are joining, other than L&D Mail Masters founder Diane Fisher who is retiring. Ironmark has about 300 employees.
  • Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Zoom out: Marzullo, Ironmark's president, says Post Capital Partners helped source the acquisitions.

  • Ironmark is looking to grow nationally and is particularly interested in more AI expertise and tech services, Marzullo says.
