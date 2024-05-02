Snapchat expands Live Nation partnership

Snap and Live Nation have expanded their partnership to produce more exclusive behind-the-scenes content from artists and live coverage of concerts and festivals, the companies announced Thursday. Why it matters: The deal underscores the value of exclusive content, particularly music and celebrities, in spurring app engagement.

Zoom in: A new channel on Snapchat called Snap Nation will curate content from artists, Snap Stars (public figures and creators) and fans across 30 Live Nation festivals and concerts in the next year.

"Snapchat creators will get VIP passes to capture and share content from their unique perspective. My favorite part is that Snapchatters will see signs in the venue encouraging them to share, too," Snap's chief creative officer Colleen DeCourcy said.

DeCourcy pitched Snap Nation as "huge for brands" to a packed room of advertisers at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York on Wednesday evening for the company's annual NewFront presentation. Advertisers can buy custom-branded content for Snap Nation and AR lenses.

Joining her onstage, Live Nation's executive vice president, head of global media partnerships Kevin Chernett said, "Artists put so much work into live performances, and now fans can enjoy the complete experience before, during and after the show."

What we're watching: The Department of Justice is planning to sue Live Nation on antitrust grounds over its ownership of Ticketmaster and related business practices.