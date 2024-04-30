Newsletter platform Beehiiv raises $33M

Newsletter platform Beehiiv has raised $33 million in Series B funding led by NEA, CEO Tyler Denk tells Axios.
Why it matters: The funding bolsters the startup's growth plans amid competition from Substack, Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor and Sailthru.
Catch up quick: The three co-founders — Denk, Benjamin Hargett and Jake Hurd — met at Morning Brew, the newsletter-focused media company now owned by Business Insider.
- They launched beehiiv in 2021 as a software platform to manage and monetize newsletters.
- Beehiiv raised $4.2 million in seed funding in 2021 and a $12.5 million Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners in 2023.
Driving the news: When beehiiv acquired tech platform Swapstack last year, Denk told Axios that his company did not have plans to raise more money and hoped to be self-sustaining.
- Now, Denk says he pursued this funding round to hire top talent and invest more in customer acquisition.
- "This is obviously a very competitive space," Denk says. "There are incumbents that are decades old and a newer wave of players. Building a company gets expensive when you hire really good talent, and there's just so much that we want to do and build."
- Existing investors Lightspeed and Sapphire Sport also participated in the round.
By the numbers: About 70% of revenue comes from software service fees, Denk says. The company recently changed the pricing model based on client size. Revenue also comes from taking a cut of its ad network and of paid recommendations in its newsletter network.
- Denk says beehiiv's revenue run rate is about $1 million per month and its 2024 goals are $22 million in revenue and to operate breakeven.
- The platform has 20,000 active newsletters, sends more than 1 billion emails per month, and has 65 full-time employees.
What's next: Denk says beehiiv's growth historically has been word of mouth, partnerships and SEO. It plans to put the funding toward marketing and hiring more customer support, engineers and designers.