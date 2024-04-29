Exclusive: Teads partners with TVision and Adelaide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ad tech firm Teads inked new partnerships with two media measurement partners — TVision and Adelaide — to improve its video advertising tools in time for the annual upfronts season, executives exclusively tell Axios. Why it matters: The deals bolster all three companies that are vying for more market share in connected TV advertising.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2011, Teads has specialized in buying and selling display and video ads in articles on desktop and mobile. In 2017, French telecom Altice acquired Teads for €285 million.

In recent years, Teads expanded to connected TV to offer brands and publishers placements across platforms to better serve omnichannel marketing strategies.

Driving the news: The TVision partnership allows advertisers to better optimize CTV campaigns in real-time based on viewer engagement and attention.

The Adelaide partnership prioritizes attention metrics when planning ad campaigns. The capability is launching with digital and plans to expand to connected TV in the next three to six months, Teads said.

What they're saying: These moves support advertisers and a "better consumer experience," Teads' senior vice president, strategy and insights Neala Brown tells Axios.

TVision's senior vice president Hassan Babajane says their partnership takes "standard concepts" of TV buying but applies them to advanced tech for connected TV advertising.

"Ads run when people aren't in the room," Teads CMO Natalie Bastian says. "The beauty of [the TVision partnership] is it doesn't matter if the ad was viewable. It's: Did someone pay attention, and if they were paying attention, what did they pay attention to?"

Adelaide CEO Marc Guldimann says his firm's partnership with Teads will help brands understand the quality of media and creative required for campaigns.

What we're watching: Altice has explored selling Teads for as much as €3 billion, per L'Informe and MergerMarket.