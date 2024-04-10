NATO chief: Movie theaters need more investment dollars

Share on email (opens in new window)

NATO CEO Michael O'Leary speaks on stage during CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon.

CinemaCon kicked off its weeklong pep rally for the movie theater industry with a sobering message Tuesday: Theaters need to raise more money. Why it matters: Audiences demand more than ever from their local theater, but budgets are strained after a three-year stretch that included pandemic-era closures and labor strikes.

State of play: Many theaters are in need of refurbishment and system upgrades, says Michael O'Leary, CEO of D.C.-based industry trade group National Association of Theater Owners.

"We're clearly going through a phase where, in order to meet consumer demand, we need to be more experiential, and there are costs associated with that," O'Leary told Tim during a press conference that followed his state of the industry address.

Theaters are also working to upgrade from digital projectors to laser.

Catch up quick: The two largest theater chains have been in financial turmoil ever since the pandemic hit.

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year as a private company with a smaller footprint.

AMC, the world's largest movie chain, faces continuing cash flow issues and bankruptcy fears stemming from its $4.5 billion debt load, despite raising tons of money during its memestock era.

Zoom out: The state of the box office continues to make life challenging for movie theaters.