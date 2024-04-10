NATO chief: Movie theaters need more investment dollars
22 hours ago
CinemaCon kicked off its weeklong pep rally for the movie theater industry with a sobering message Tuesday: Theaters need to raise more money.
Why it matters: Audiences demand more than ever from their local theater, but budgets are strained after a three-year stretch that included pandemic-era closures and labor strikes.
State of play: Many theaters are in need of refurbishment and system upgrades, says Michael O'Leary, CEO of D.C.-based industry trade group National Association of Theater Owners.
- "We're clearly going through a phase where, in order to meet consumer demand, we need to be more experiential, and there are costs associated with that," O'Leary told Tim during a press conference that followed his state of the industry address.
- Theaters are also working to upgrade from digital projectors to laser.
Catch up quick: The two largest theater chains have been in financial turmoil ever since the pandemic hit.
- Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year as a private company with a smaller footprint.
- AMC, the world's largest movie chain, faces continuing cash flow issues and bankruptcy fears stemming from its $4.5 billion debt load, despite raising tons of money during its memestock era.
Zoom out: The state of the box office continues to make life challenging for movie theaters.
- Despite the Barbenheimer phenomenon, last year's box office was still kneecapped by the dual Hollywood strikes that resulted in numerous filming delays that are affecting the 2024 slate as well.
- This year's box office is expected to reach $32.3 billion globally, according to film industry analytics firm Gower Street. That would be a 5% decline from last year, ending three straight years of gains.