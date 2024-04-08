Exclusive: JARS AI raises $3M to build interactive shows

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

JARS AI has raised $3 million in seed funding to build a platform for creating and watching interactive shows, CEO Chris Kruger tells Axios. Why it matters: The funding is a bet on using generative AI for fun consumer experiences.

How it works: JARS AI is a web-based platform for creating personalized shows using several large language models. It offers a set of narratives called "JARS" and generates episodes based on submissions shared in a live chat.

One show dubbed "JARS Tank" riffs off "Shark Tank," where JARS AI users submit startup ideas for a character to pitch. Others include "Nature World AI," "Love AIsland" and "Yes Chef AI."

The goal is for the "creation of the media to be as entertaining as the output," Kruger says.

It just launched a feature that lets users record episodes and share them elsewhere.

Catch up quick: Kruger previously worked as director of AI at Peloton.

In 2023, he joined San Francisco-based incubator program South Park Commons and met his co-founder, Steffen Holm, who previously worked as a machine learning engineer at SoundHound and serves as CTO.

Zoom in: Gradient Ventures led, and was joined by Bessemer Venture Partners and South Park Commons. The seed round closed in February.

JARS AI previously raised $500,000, primarily from South Park Commons.

Kruger says he will likely raise a Series A round by early 2025.

What's next: JARS AI plans to grow from just the two co-founders and some contractors to a team of six, Kruger says.