Exclusive: JARS AI raises $3M to build interactive shows
JARS AI has raised $3 million in seed funding to build a platform for creating and watching interactive shows, CEO Chris Kruger tells Axios.
Why it matters: The funding is a bet on using generative AI for fun consumer experiences.
How it works: JARS AI is a web-based platform for creating personalized shows using several large language models. It offers a set of narratives called "JARS" and generates episodes based on submissions shared in a live chat.
- One show dubbed "JARS Tank" riffs off "Shark Tank," where JARS AI users submit startup ideas for a character to pitch. Others include "Nature World AI," "Love AIsland" and "Yes Chef AI."
- The goal is for the "creation of the media to be as entertaining as the output," Kruger says.
- It just launched a feature that lets users record episodes and share them elsewhere.
Catch up quick: Kruger previously worked as director of AI at Peloton.
- In 2023, he joined San Francisco-based incubator program South Park Commons and met his co-founder, Steffen Holm, who previously worked as a machine learning engineer at SoundHound and serves as CTO.
Zoom in: Gradient Ventures led, and was joined by Bessemer Venture Partners and South Park Commons. The seed round closed in February.
- JARS AI previously raised $500,000, primarily from South Park Commons.
- Kruger says he will likely raise a Series A round by early 2025.
What's next: JARS AI plans to grow from just the two co-founders and some contractors to a team of six, Kruger says.