Hootsuite to acquire Talkwalker for social media analytics
Apr 8, 2024
Hootsuite has agreed to acquire Talkwalker to expand its social media monitoring and analytics tools.
Why it matters: The consolidation comes as brands juggle a growing number of platforms for digital marketing and seek better returns on investment.
Zoom in: Hootsuite and Talkwalker have partnered since 2015, making Talkwalker's tools available in Hootsuite's platform for joint customers.
- Hootsuite CEO Irina Novoselsky tells Axios that Talkwalker's analytics tools have become increasingly crucial for brands as they prioritize performance-based marketing.
- Luxembourg-based Talkwalker was founded in 2009 and acquired by private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners in 2018. Vancouver-based Hootsuite was founded in 2008 and is VC-backed.
- Hootsuite declined to disclose deal terms. But Marlin Equity Partners is maintaining a stake in Talkwalker, implying it was a mix of cash and stock.
- Goldman Sachs served as the financial adviser to Talkwalker.
By the numbers: Hootsuite has over 200,000 paid customers, including more than 6,000 enterprise customers.
- Talkwalker has over 2,500 clients, including more than 500 enterprise customers. The overlap is about 250 clients.
- Talkwalker's roughly 400 employees are joining Hootsuite's team of about 1,000 employees.
Catch up quick: Novoselsky started as CEO last January. Prior, she was CEO of CareerBuilder and earlier in her career worked at Morgan Stanley and Apollo Global Management.
- Hootsuite went through a series of layoffs prior to Novoselsky joining. The company cut 30% of its staff, about 400 people, in August 2022. It laid off about 50 people in late 2022 and another 70 people in January 2023.
- Hootsuite's most recent equity funding round was $60 million in 2014 at a valuation between $700 million and $750 million, per Bloomberg. It received $50 million in debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking in 2018.