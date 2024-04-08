Share on email (opens in new window)

Hootsuite has agreed to acquire Talkwalker to expand its social media monitoring and analytics tools. Why it matters: The consolidation comes as brands juggle a growing number of platforms for digital marketing and seek better returns on investment.

Zoom in: Hootsuite and Talkwalker have partnered since 2015, making Talkwalker's tools available in Hootsuite's platform for joint customers.

Hootsuite CEO Irina Novoselsky tells Axios that Talkwalker's analytics tools have become increasingly crucial for brands as they prioritize performance-based marketing.

Luxembourg-based Talkwalker was founded in 2009 and acquired by private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners in 2018. Vancouver-based Hootsuite was founded in 2008 and is VC-backed.

Hootsuite declined to disclose deal terms. But Marlin Equity Partners is maintaining a stake in Talkwalker, implying it was a mix of cash and stock.

Goldman Sachs served as the financial adviser to Talkwalker.

By the numbers: Hootsuite has over 200,000 paid customers, including more than 6,000 enterprise customers.

Talkwalker has over 2,500 clients, including more than 500 enterprise customers. The overlap is about 250 clients.

Talkwalker's roughly 400 employees are joining Hootsuite's team of about 1,000 employees.

Catch up quick: Novoselsky started as CEO last January. Prior, she was CEO of CareerBuilder and earlier in her career worked at Morgan Stanley and Apollo Global Management.