Exclusive: Ad tech firm Aarki appoints leaders after Skillz spinoff

Mar 20, 2024
Aarki announced on Wednesday its new leadership team after spinning off from publicly traded mobile gaming platform Skillz last year, CEO Aman Sareen exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The ad tech firm has reset itself as an independent company to capture some of this year's estimated $402 billion in global mobile ad spending, per Data.ai.

Driving the news: New leaders include Lisa Hu as CFO, Avi Das as CRO, Chaitanya Upadhyay as CPO and Joe Zachariah as CTO.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2010, Aarki serves mobile marketers. It offers a demand-side platform and creative services and is building more AI-powered and privacy-focused tools.

  • Skillz, which trades on the NYSE with a market value of $98 million, acquired Aarki in July 2021 for about $157 million in cash and stock. In August 2023, Skillz spun out Aarki. It kept an 80% stake and invested $5 million.

Zoom in: Sareen joined Aarki in January 2023. He says he decided on a spinout a few months later because he wanted to refocus on product versus sales as a "small nimble company," offer employees equity in Aarki and serve Skillz's competitors as an independent firm.

  • "I realized that our product had actually fallen behind our competitors," Sareen says of his reason for a spinout. "Once the product is great, sales automatically comes."
  • Aarki went from about 200 employees under Skillz to now about 100 staffers with its headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bangalore and Manila. Sareen says about 70% of staffers are new. Some of the new leaders are Sareen's former colleagues at LG Ads and elsewhere.

What's next: Sareen has ambitious growth plans for Aarki, such as expanding the business to owning publishers and offering a supply-side platform. That could involve M&A.

  • He declined to share if Aarki is operating profitably but says it doesn't need to raise money at the moment.
  • Aarki plans to announce updates to its platform at MAU Vegas, a conference focused on apps, in April.
