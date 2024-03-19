Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is said to have received large NIL offers to keep him in the NCAA. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

MOGL, an NIL marketplace and technology platform, has launched its app and is seeking an additional $1.8 million in funding, its CEO Ayden Syal exclusively tells Axios. Why it matters: Name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreements between athletes and brands are transforming college sports, turning teenage athletes into millionaires and creating a new and booming market.

Catch up quick: MOGL raised $2.6 million in seed funding last year and has raised a total of $6.3 million since its launch in 2019.

Magarac Ventures and Beyond Capital have participated in the latest funding. MOGL has $900,000 committed so far for its latest round.

How it works: The mobile app launched today.

The platform serves as a bridge between brands looking to partner with athletes as spokespeople and influencers.

The app simplifies the process: Athletes are able to connect with brands to get new deals, manage their existing partnerships and track payments.

Brands that use MOGL include Fandango, Toyota, Activision, NBC Sports and DoorDash.

While some top athletes have used MOGL, including Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr., these platforms are primarily geared toward student-athletes who aren't household names.

The big picture: Other competitors in this space include Athliance, INFLCR and Opendorse.

The platform has more than 15,000 athletes that use it and recently surpassed $50,000 in monthly recurring revenue.

Editor's note: The headline on this story was updated for clarity.