Two businessmen have acquired Swimming World, the 64-year-old magazine brand, and plan to restart print editions. Why it matters: The deal is a renewed bet on a niche publication even as other legacy print media brands struggle.

Details: Jack Hallahan, a digital marketing veteran, and Steve Hasty, owner of the sport's Hasty Awards, bought the brand from the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) for an undisclosed amount of cash. The deal closed on Jan. 1.

The business model is focused on paid subscriptions, sponsorships and advertising, Hallahan tells Axios. Swimming World is the official publisher for USA Swimming, a 400,000-strong community.

Swimming World stopped print editions in 2022. But the new owners are bringing them back, releasing a new 76-page print issue that features Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky on the cover.

Of note: Hallahan says the ISHOF board was receptive to a sale as the organization focuses its attention on revitalizing Hall of Fame buildings.

What's next: Swimming World has more than 20 employees — including editor-in-chief John Lohn — and plans to hire more staff across content, marketing, sales and operations.