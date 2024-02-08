Online multiplayer studio Stoke Games raises $5.5M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

San Francisco-based studio Stoke Games has raised $5.5 million in seed funding to build online multiplayer games and is planning to raise more capital later this year.

Why it matters: New independent studios have garnered investor interest as online gaming's popularity continues to rise.

Details: BITKRAFT Ventures led the round and was joined by Riot Games, 1Up Ventures and angel investors.

The round closed in May 2023 but was announced Thursday, along with additional information about their work. The studio has 14 people and operates remotely. Its inaugural game is "shooter-adjacent," the press release said.

"It's a slower-tempo game that emphasizes judgment, game knowledge, and strategy, hence why we're calling it a strategic shooter," Stoke Games co-founder Veigar Bouius said in a statement.

The founders have worked on League of Legends, Multiversus and Starcraft 2. Past job experience includes Riot, Blizzard, Respawn, Epic Games, Bungie and Phoenix Labs.

What's next: The studio plans to raise Series A funding this year.