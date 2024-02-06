A-Rod's SPAC signs merger with phone service Lynk

Alex Rodriguez's SPAC Slam Corp. signed a definitive agreement to acquire satellite phone service Lynk Global in an $800 million deal, the companies announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The SPAC has managed to stay afloat when most others have sunk in the last year.

Flashback: Slam raised $500 million in an IPO in February 2021. Sportico reported that the SPAC secured an extension in December to close a deal but must now pay $80,000 per month to shareholders to continue operating.

Details: Lynk said it provides cell phone coverage to hundreds of millions of subscribers in about 50 countries. It offers broadcast alerts and two-way SMS messaging and plans to add voice and mobile broadband services.