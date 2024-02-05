Share on email (opens in new window)

Content creation startup STORI has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding, CEO Sandro Okropiridze tells Axios.

Why it matters: The funding highlights the demand for easy-to-use content tools that allow anyone to become an online creator.

How it works: STORI helps individuals and companies build a brand identity through social media posts.

"The internet is full of incompetent people giving you advice about health, legal or whatever. People who are really competent are really busy. Let's give them tools so they can raise their voice," Okropiridze says.

Details: 500 Global led the round and was joined by angel investors.

STORI was part of 500 Global's accelerator program and is based in Tbilisi, Georgia. It has 11 full-time employees.

STORI charges a monthly subscription fee. It has about 5,000 users — a mix of free and paid — and has helped create more than 65,000 social media posts.

What's next: Okropiridze says he plans to raise a $3 million seed round by early June.