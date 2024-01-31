Byron Allen bids $14.3 billion for Paramount Global

Byron Allen has made a $14.3 billion bid to buy Paramount Global, jumping into the race to scoop up the media empire.

Driving the news: Allen has offered $28.58 each for the voting shares of Paramount, and $21.53 for the non-voting shares, according to a source familiar with the matter. Including debt, the offer rises to around $30 billion.

What they're saying: "Mr. Byron Allen did submit a bid on behalf of Allen Media Group and its strategic partners to purchase all of Paramount Global's outstanding shares," his company said in a statement to Axios.

"We believe this $30 billion offer, which includes debt and equity, is the best solution for all of the Paramount Global shareholders, and the bid should be taken seriously and pursued."

Paramount declined to comment. Bloomberg was first to report the offer.

Yes, but: Allen is known for making bold bids for media companies — efforts that have all fallen short after initial buzz.

Allen has launched large, separate acquisition moves for ABC, BET, and media group Tegna, all within the past few years, and all of which never materialized.

Catchup quick: Allen's Paramount bid comes as Skydance Media CEO David Ellison is pursuing an all-cash offer for Paramount's parent, National Amusements.

With majority control of NAI, the group would then merge Paramount Global with Skydance, according to reports.

Ellison hopes to control Paramount's cable-television networks, which include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, as well as its movie theaters.

What we're watching: Whatever bidder nudges ahead in the race for Paramount needs Shari Redstone's blessing, and that will not come easily.

Editor's note: This story was updated with Axios sourcing confirming the terms of the offer.