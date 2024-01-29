Exclusive: Overheard launches new podcast
1 hour ago
Digital media brand Overheard has partnered with Tinder on a new podcast series, Doing Things CEO Reid Hailey exclusively tells Axios.
Why it matters: The investment comes as other media companies cut back on their podcast divisions.
Flashback: Doing Things acquired Overheard, known for viral city-focused social accounts like Los Angeles and New York, last December.
Details: "Hot and Single: The Podcast" launched Monday and will publish every other week. It's an extension of a dating show of the same name on TikTok and Instagram, hosted by comedian and Overheard NY senior editor Stef Dag.
- Tinder serves as the exclusive partner for the series.
- The show is Doing Things' third podcast. "The Overheard LA Podcast" launched in October and the "Bob Does Sports Podcast" in August 2022.
- The show is part of Doing Things' effort to "broaden and scale [its] brands beyond the feed" with podcasts, commerce and events, Hailey says.