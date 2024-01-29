Share on email (opens in new window)

Digital media brand Overheard has partnered with Tinder on a new podcast series, Doing Things CEO Reid Hailey exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The investment comes as other media companies cut back on their podcast divisions.

Flashback: Doing Things acquired Overheard, known for viral city-focused social accounts like Los Angeles and New York, last December.

Details: "Hot and Single: The Podcast" launched Monday and will publish every other week. It's an extension of a dating show of the same name on TikTok and Instagram, hosted by comedian and Overheard NY senior editor Stef Dag.