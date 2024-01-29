The media IPO market is beginning to heat up

Share on email (opens in new window)

The IPO market for companies connected to the media space is coming back to life.

Why it matters: The IPO market has been thawing as economic conditions improve, but recent history has not been kind to media IPOs.

Driving the news: Flutter Entertainment, the Dublin-based owner of U.S. online sports betting leader FanDuel, debuted its listing on the New York Stock Exchange Monday morning.

Shares opened at $205 and were trading around $207 mid-Monday morning.

Flutter is listed on the London Stock Exchange and canceled its secondary listing in Dublin in order to join the NYSE.

The company said Monday it plans to make New York its primary listing.

Zoom in: Social media giant Reddit, is prepping its IPO in March and could target a valuation as high as $5 billion, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

Zoom out: The IPO revival is being driven by strong stock market performance, with the S&P 500 recently hitting a fresh record and improving economic sentiments, Dan Primack reports.