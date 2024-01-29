The media IPO market is beginning to heat up
1 hour ago
The IPO market for companies connected to the media space is coming back to life.
Why it matters: The IPO market has been thawing as economic conditions improve, but recent history has not been kind to media IPOs.
Driving the news: Flutter Entertainment, the Dublin-based owner of U.S. online sports betting leader FanDuel, debuted its listing on the New York Stock Exchange Monday morning.
- Shares opened at $205 and were trading around $207 mid-Monday morning.
- Flutter is listed on the London Stock Exchange and canceled its secondary listing in Dublin in order to join the NYSE.
- The company said Monday it plans to make New York its primary listing.
Zoom in: Social media giant Reddit, is prepping its IPO in March and could target a valuation as high as $5 billion, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
Zoom out: The IPO revival is being driven by strong stock market performance, with the S&P 500 recently hitting a fresh record and improving economic sentiments, Dan Primack reports.
- Over 100 companies raised $19.4 billion in U.S. IPOs last year, according to Renaissance Capital.
- That was a marked improvement over 71 companies raising $7.7 billion in 2022, but well short of the 397 companies that raised $142.4 billion in 2021.