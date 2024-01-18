Share on email (opens in new window)

LiveRamp has agreed to acquire data collaboration software startup Habu for $200 million in cash and stock, the companies announced.

Why it's the BFD: With the depreciation of internet tracking cookies, Habu's privacy-conscious technology for sharing customer data is increasingly valuable to marketers, Kerry writes.

Details: Habu supports data "clean rooms," a technology that has helped media and retail clients share first-party data to improve their ad campaigns and marketing across publishers. Its clients include Disney, Walmart, Microsoft and Target.

LiveRamp, a $2.4 billion company traded on the NYSE, said in a release after yesterday's market close that it will pay about $170 million in cash and $30 million in stock for Habu. It expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

Habu had raised $40 million, per Pitchbook. Wing Venture Capital led its $25 million Series B round in 2021, with participation from Snowflake Ventures, super{set}, Norwest Venture Partners and Ridge Ventures.

Evercore served as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie as legal counsel to LiveRamp. Goldman Sachs served as financial adviser and Gunderson Dettmer as legal counsel to Habu.

What's next: LiveRamp said it expects Habu to report $18 million in revenue during the 2025 fiscal year.