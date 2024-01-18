LiveRamp to buy Habu for $200M in cash and stock
35 mins ago
LiveRamp has agreed to acquire data collaboration software startup Habu for $200 million in cash and stock, the companies announced.
Why it's the BFD: With the depreciation of internet tracking cookies, Habu's privacy-conscious technology for sharing customer data is increasingly valuable to marketers, Kerry writes.
Details: Habu supports data "clean rooms," a technology that has helped media and retail clients share first-party data to improve their ad campaigns and marketing across publishers. Its clients include Disney, Walmart, Microsoft and Target.
- LiveRamp, a $2.4 billion company traded on the NYSE, said in a release after yesterday's market close that it will pay about $170 million in cash and $30 million in stock for Habu. It expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.
- Habu had raised $40 million, per Pitchbook. Wing Venture Capital led its $25 million Series B round in 2021, with participation from Snowflake Ventures, super{set}, Norwest Venture Partners and Ridge Ventures.
- Evercore served as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie as legal counsel to LiveRamp. Goldman Sachs served as financial adviser and Gunderson Dettmer as legal counsel to Habu.
What's next: LiveRamp said it expects Habu to report $18 million in revenue during the 2025 fiscal year.
- LiveRamp also shared preliminary financial results for its third quarter of 2024 fiscal year earnings report on Feb. 8, including $174 million in total revenue and $15 million in profit.