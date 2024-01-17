Gaming studio Build A Rocket Boy closes $110M round
Build A Rocket Boy, a Scotland-based gaming studio, has closed a $110 million Series D round to support its upcoming launch.
Why it matters: The studio, led by former "Grand Theft Auto" developer Leslie Benzies, is one of the most highly anticipated gaming company launches this year.
Details: RedBird Capital Partners led the funding round. Julia Wittlin, a partner at the firm, will join Build A Rocket Boy's board of directors.
- The round also includes participation from Galaxy Interactive, NetEase Games, Endeavor, Alignment Growth, Woodline Partners LP and GTAM Partners.
Flashback: Benzies led the development of many "Grand Theft Auto" titles while he was president of Rockstar North from 2001 to 2016.
What's next: The studio is preparing to debut its first game called MindsEye, an open-world platform called Everywhere and a suite of user-generated content design tools called Arcadia.