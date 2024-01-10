Skydance, Ellison, eye all-cash deal for Paramount control
Updated Jan 10, 2024
Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and his backers are in talks for an all-cash bid for Paramount's parent, National Amusements, Axios has confirmed.
Driving the news: Ellison is seeking financial help from Skydance investors — including his father, Larry Ellison — with the intent to buy at least a majority stake in National Amusements (NAI) from Shari Redstone, according to a source.
- News of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
- With majority control of NAI, the group would then merge Paramount Global with Skydance, according to the paper, citing people familiar with the matter.
- If successful, David Ellison and his backers would control Paramount's cable-television networks, which include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, as its movie theaters.
- Reps for Paramount, National Amusements and Skydance all declined to comment.
Yes, but: A source cautioned to Axios that the talks were still in the very early stages and no deal is assured.
- Skydance has yet to do its diligence on Paramount, which is key to any deal, the source added.
Catch up quick: NAI holds about 80% of the voting power (and a 10% financial stake) in Paramount.
- Any NAI buyer would control the future of Paramount's assets, which also includes its studio, its famed Hollywood lot, streaming services Paramount+ and PlutoTV, a slew of cable networks, and broadcaster CBS.
- Redstone has so far refused to break up Paramount. A buyer has never materialized for the entire company.
Of note: Axios reported late last month that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav met with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish to discuss a possible merger.