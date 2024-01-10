Share on email (opens in new window)

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and his backers are in talks for an all-cash bid for Paramount's parent, National Amusements, Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: Ellison is seeking financial help from Skydance investors — including his father, Larry Ellison — with the intent to buy at least a majority stake in National Amusements (NAI) from Shari Redstone, according to a source.

News of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

With majority control of NAI, the group would then merge Paramount Global with Skydance, according to the paper, citing people familiar with the matter.

If successful, David Ellison and his backers would control Paramount's cable-television networks, which include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, as its movie theaters.

Reps for Paramount, National Amusements and Skydance all declined to comment.

Yes, but: A source cautioned to Axios that the talks were still in the very early stages and no deal is assured.

Skydance has yet to do its diligence on Paramount, which is key to any deal, the source added.

Catch up quick: NAI holds about 80% of the voting power (and a 10% financial stake) in Paramount.

Any NAI buyer would control the future of Paramount's assets, which also includes its studio, its famed Hollywood lot, streaming services Paramount+ and PlutoTV, a slew of cable networks, and broadcaster CBS.

Redstone has so far refused to break up Paramount. A buyer has never materialized for the entire company.

Of note: Axios reported late last month that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav met with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish to discuss a possible merger.