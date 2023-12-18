Snowflake to buy Samooha to expand "clean" data rooms

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cloud computing company Snowflake has agreed to acquire startup Samooha, building on its product offering for data sharing.

Why it matters: The acquisition bolsters Snowflake's push into so-called data "clean rooms," a privacy-conscious technology for media and other industries to store and share data.

Details: Prior to the agreement, Samooha's platform already relied on Snowflake's data cloud technology. Snowflake co-led the startup's Series A round of $12.5 million earlier this year at a post-money valuation of $40 million.

Samooha CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and CTO Abhishek Bhowmick are joining Snowflake, along with the other 17 employees.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Context: LinkedIn acquired Sivaramakrishnan's last company, Drawbridge, in 2019.

Sivaramakrishnan says she was motivated to build a data collaboration tool from seeing the demand during her time in marketing and ad tech, especially amid heightened privacy regulation.

She says she hopes the deal will allow the company to build data collaboration applications, beyond clean rooms, that benefit both businesses and consumers.

Of note: Samooha is Snowflake's 15th acquisition. It acquired Ponder, Sisu Data, nxyz, Neeva, LeapYear Technologies, SnowConvert and Myst AI in 2023, Applica, Streamlit and Pragmatists in 2022, Polidea in 2021, Knoema and CryptoNumerics in 2020, and Numeracy in 2019.