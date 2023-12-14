The Shade Room will host a conference next year to further grow its brand and its revenue sources beyond advertising, CEO Angie Nwandu says. She dined with Kerry this week for our "1 big meal" interview series.

Why it matters: Nwandu started The Shade Room in 2014 as an Instagram account covering celebrity gossip. It's since expanded to a website and other platforms and broadened its coverage. It has 35 full-time employees.

🇳🇬 Why we chose the restaurant: Lagos in Times Square. Nwandu, who is Nigerian, says she's used to Nigerian food served in mom and pop restaurants and was amazed to see it plated in an upscale environment, which she says symbolized the visibility she wants to give to Black culture.

🐟 What we ate: She ate pepper soup, and we shared moi moi, sweet plantains, and jollof rice with fish. We drank water.

This interview was edited for clarity, style, and length.

Why did you start The Shade Room?

"I told my friend about Chris Brown and Rihanna and she was like, 'I love the way you tell stories; why don't you start your own media company?' I don't know why, but I felt wild enough to do it, so I opened up the Instagram account. I wasn't savvy enough for a website, nor did I have the money."

Why did you raise funding?

"In April 2015, the New York Times does an article about The Shade Room. Bryce Roberts was looking to invest in a diverse pool of entrepreneurs. He called me."

"He said $100,000 and that I had two days to accept. I didn't have money for a lawyer, but there was something about Bryce. I signed it without even looking."

"It was 7% of the company. I never spent the money. I just needed the confidence to know that I never had to go back to work."

Why haven't you raised more? [Note: Roberts lowered his stake to 0.7% and was paid out for the rest in 2019.]

"I wanted to be a representation that you can own your voice and your vision, and I wanted to be adaptive. During the George Floyd protests, we turned into a political platform. I didn't want a board of directors telling me to focus on celebrity news."

Are you expanding into live events because of the ad market?

"If you stay in advertising, it's a death wish because there's a ceiling, especially for Black media. ... We're tired of begging."

🎤 1 fun fact: Nwandu says she is "a really good rapper." She and her sister go to a studio every year to record a song to share with their family.