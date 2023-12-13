State of play: Big Tech's gaming bets

Nearly every Big Tech company made big bets on video games in recent years. But the investments haven't always panned out.

Why it matters: No matter how deeply resourced a company might be, the gaming industry is difficult to crack.

What's happening: Alphabet and Apple are leaders in mobile games — through their app stores — but that doesn't involve much gaming prowess.

Apple launched its game subscription service Apple Arcade in 2019 and has added more games as part of its software services push.

Alphabet's other gaming foray crumbled. Google Stadia shut down in 2023, about three years after launch, citing low traction. Google's YouTube, however, is a top destination for watching gameplay and analysis.

Amazon's gaming success has yet to be determined as it explores similar investments as Alphabet.

It released cloud gaming service Luna in 2022. Twitch, which it acquired in 2014, is known for gaming live streams and has cultural clout with events like TwitchCon.

But this year, Amazon announced strategic changes to its gaming division, nixing its own Twitch content and its game marketing effort. The company cut 100 gaming jobs in April and 180 in November.

Amazon announced strategic changes to its gaming division, nixing its own Twitch content and its game marketing effort. The company cut 100 gaming jobs in April and 180 in November. Amazon has published games and has struggled with some, like Crucible, but hasn't given up with plans for the next Tomb Raider and a Lord of the Rings game.

It has also committed to gaming IP with the upcoming "Fallout" series.

Meta had its gaming moment with Farmville on Facebook, but other bets haven't been as viral.

It ended its Facebook Gaming app, a Twitch competitor, in 2022.

Its metaverse push has centered on gaming with virtual reality games, but VR adoption has been slow.

Microsoft stands out through its long history in gaming and continued success.

Recent smart bets include Game Pass, its subscription service, and its Activision acquisition.

Yes, but not every one is a winner. It shut down Mixer, its Twitch competitor, in 2020.

Meanwhile, Chinese tech giant Bytedance scaled back its gaming ambitions.

Reuters reported last month Bytedance is winding down Nuverse and "has no plan to return to the $185 billion global video games market."

The intrigue: Netflix's Mike Verdu told Axios Gaming's Stephen Totilo that some tech firms launch an MVP, or minimum viable product, and get spooked if it flops. By contrast, he says, "Netflix thinks about: 'What does the world look like in five or 10 years, and where do we need to be?'"