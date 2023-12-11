Doing Things CEO on M&A and commerce growth
Doing Things grew its staff to 83 people, quietly made an acquisition and launched a slew of branded online stores this year as it invests more in content and commerce, CEO Reid Hailey tells Axios.
Why it matters: The company's $21.5 million Series A round fueled the growth that came despite heavy economic pressure on media brands throughout the year.
Catch up quick: Founded in 2017, Doing Things has a portfolio of 35 brands such as Recess Therapy and Middle Class Fancy. It's known for memes on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok (ex. Corn Kid).
- Its biggest revenue streams are commerce and branded content. The rest is licensing, ads on platforms, events and creative services.
Details: Doing Things hired 27 full-time employees this year. About half of its staff work in New York.
- Key hires included Amy Swerling as East Coast vice president of brand partnerships, Fiona Brennan as director of e-commerce, Cody Kestigan as senior director of data analytics, Jon Goldmann as head of marketing and Vin Nucatola as head of video production.
- Doing Things acquired Overheard last December. This year, it acquired surf brand Kookslams.
- It now runs stores for Middle Class Fancy, Shithead Steve, Overheard, Kookslams, Fourtwenty and Breezy. It recently partnered with indoor golf simulator Five Iron Golf to launch a bar, Breezy Lounge, in New York.
The intrigue: Hailey says Doing Things' M&A strategy revolves around three questions: "Does that make us laugh? ... Does it have community? And is there opportunity for diverse revenue streams?"
- "We've been crushing commerce," he adds. "But our core identity is where we started ... making content that's so funny and shareable."
- Its Overheard acquisition also brought more women into its overall audience.
By the numbers: Doing Things' audience is 59% male, 41% female, and mostly between 21 and 34 years old, but it varies by brand, Hailey says.
What's next: It plans to expand Breezy apparel with clothes to wear before and after golfing.