Doing Things grew its staff to 83 people, quietly made an acquisition and launched a slew of branded online stores this year as it invests more in content and commerce, CEO Reid Hailey tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company's $21.5 million Series A round fueled the growth that came despite heavy economic pressure on media brands throughout the year.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2017, Doing Things has a portfolio of 35 brands such as Recess Therapy and Middle Class Fancy. It's known for memes on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok (ex. Corn Kid).

Its biggest revenue streams are commerce and branded content. The rest is licensing, ads on platforms, events and creative services.

Details: Doing Things hired 27 full-time employees this year. About half of its staff work in New York.

Key hires included Amy Swerling as East Coast vice president of brand partnerships, Fiona Brennan as director of e-commerce, Cody Kestigan as senior director of data analytics, Jon Goldmann as head of marketing and Vin Nucatola as head of video production.

Doing Things acquired Overheard last December. This year, it acquired surf brand Kookslams.

It now runs stores for Middle Class Fancy, Shithead Steve, Overheard, Kookslams, Fourtwenty and Breezy. It recently partnered with indoor golf simulator Five Iron Golf to launch a bar, Breezy Lounge, in New York.

The intrigue: Hailey says Doing Things' M&A strategy revolves around three questions: "Does that make us laugh? ... Does it have community? And is there opportunity for diverse revenue streams?"

"We've been crushing commerce," he adds. "But our core identity is where we started ... making content that's so funny and shareable."

Its Overheard acquisition also brought more women into its overall audience.

By the numbers: Doing Things' audience is 59% male, 41% female, and mostly between 21 and 34 years old, but it varies by brand, Hailey says.

What's next: It plans to expand Breezy apparel with clothes to wear before and after golfing.