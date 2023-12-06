Enrique Iglesias sells catalog to BlackRock-backed Influence Media Partners
Enrique Iglesias has sold the rights to his entire catalog to Influence Media Partners as part of a larger deal with the BlackRock-backed music rights firm.
Why it matters: It's another sign the music royalties market has picked back up and represents one of the largest catalog deals for a Latino artist.
Details: In addition to Iglesias' catalog, the deal includes name, image and likeness (NIL) rights and includes an investment in both his independent master recordings and recorded music royalty streams.
- Influence Media declined to provide financial details of the agreement.
- Iglesias' catalog includes 11 studio albums, five compilation albums and 62 singles, including hits like "Hero," "Bailando" and "I Like It."
- "My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I'm excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects," Iglesias said in a statement.
The big picture: Iglesias is the latest deal in a market that's perked back up in recent months.
- Broadcast Music Inc. — one of the biggest holders of music rights — was sold last month to an investor group led by New Mountain Capital in a deal that could be worth $1.7 billion.
- Earlier this fall, Apollo helped to back Concord's $468 million acquisition of Round Hill Music and Morgan Stanley partnered with Kobalt to spend more than $700 million to acquire music copyrights.
Catch up quick: Influence Media Partners was founded in 2018 by Lylette Pizarro.
- In 2022, BlackRock and Warner Music Group invested $750 million in Influence Media to acquire catalogs from female and diverse artists.
- To date, this fund has invested in over 26 catalogs including Blake Shelton, Future, Julia Michaels, The Stereotypes, Ali Tamposi and Skyler Stonestreet.