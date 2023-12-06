Share on email (opens in new window)

Enrique Iglesias performs during The Trilogy Tour at Footprint Center on Nov. 25 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: John Medina/Getty Images.

Enrique Iglesias has sold the rights to his entire catalog to Influence Media Partners as part of a larger deal with the BlackRock-backed music rights firm. Why it matters: It's another sign the music royalties market has picked back up and represents one of the largest catalog deals for a Latino artist.

Details: In addition to Iglesias' catalog, the deal includes name, image and likeness (NIL) rights and includes an investment in both his independent master recordings and recorded music royalty streams.

Influence Media declined to provide financial details of the agreement.

Iglesias' catalog includes 11 studio albums, five compilation albums and 62 singles, including hits like "Hero," "Bailando" and "I Like It."

"My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I'm excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects," Iglesias said in a statement.

The big picture: Iglesias is the latest deal in a market that's perked back up in recent months.

Broadcast Music Inc. — one of the biggest holders of music rights — was sold last month to an investor group led by New Mountain Capital in a deal that could be worth $1.7 billion.

Earlier this fall, Apollo helped to back Concord's $468 million acquisition of Round Hill Music and Morgan Stanley partnered with Kobalt to spend more than $700 million to acquire music copyrights.

Catch up quick: Influence Media Partners was founded in 2018 by Lylette Pizarro.