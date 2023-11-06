Share on email (opens in new window)

Sports agency Excel Sports Management has acquired rival agency REP 1 Football to expand its footprint on America's biggest sport.

Why it matters: Excel is one of the largest and most powerful sports agencies in the country and the deal makes them an instant contender for football players.

Details: Rep 1 Football will be renamed Excel Football. The agency's co-founder and CEO of football Ryan Tollner and president of football Chase Callahan will serve as co-heads of Excel Football.

Of note: Excel's clients feature top NBA players like two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and golf legend Tiger Woods.