Excel Sports Management buys Rep 1 to expand football business
17 mins ago
Sports agency Excel Sports Management has acquired rival agency REP 1 Football to expand its footprint on America's biggest sport.
Why it matters: Excel is one of the largest and most powerful sports agencies in the country and the deal makes them an instant contender for football players.
Details: Rep 1 Football will be renamed Excel Football. The agency's co-founder and CEO of football Ryan Tollner and president of football Chase Callahan will serve as co-heads of Excel Football.
Of note: Excel's clients feature top NBA players like two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and golf legend Tiger Woods.
- Excel isn't completely foreign to football: The agency represents Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and University of Miami's coach Mario Cristobal.
- Its media clients include NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson and ex-NFL players-turned-broadcasters Matt Ryan and Alex Smith. It has also represented Peyton Manning for his brand deals.
- Rep 1's client roster includes Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams' receiver Cooper Kupp and former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.