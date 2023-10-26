Her Campus Media acquires Zfluence

Her Campus Media has acquired Gen Z influencer marketing platform Zfluence, CEO Stephanie Kaplan Lewis tells Axios.

Why it matters: The deal comes as influencer marketing spend rises to $5.89 billion in the U.S. next year, per Insider Intelligence.

Catch up quick: Boston-based Her Campus Media has a portfolio of media brands targeted to college women and Gen Z. Three Harvard undergraduates founded it in 2009. They still manage and fully own the 80-person company.

Details: Georgetown senior Ava McDonald founded Zfluence in March 2019 while in high school. The platform connects brands with Gen Z consumers, who can be asked to post on social media, participate in focus groups or wear branded merchandise. Clients have included Benefit, Sperry and Unilever.

Kaplan Lewis says she was introduced to McDonald a few years ago and loved that she was "Gen Z building something that was for Gen Z."

The acquisition grows Her Campus Media's influencer network. Kaplan Lewis says the platform also has proprietary tech for matching that the company will integrate into its existing influencer marketing systems.

McDonald will serve as an adviser to Her Campus Media. Terms were not disclosed.

Context: Her Campus Media's revenue is projected to be up 20% from 2022 to 2023, Kaplan Lewis says. It's 45% digital (ads, branded content), 45% community (creators, ambassadors) and 10% experiential.

"I think a large part of [our growth] is that we're not just reliant on digital ads," Kaplan Lewis says. "If revenue is shifting from digital to creators, that's not a problem for us."

Of note: Zfluence is Her Campus Media's sixth acquisition. It acquired U.K.-based HerUni in 2013, lifestyle-focused the Lala Media Group in 2019, fashion-focused College Fashionista in 2019, food-focused Spoon University in 2019 and assets of influencer marketing agency Endorsify in 2020.