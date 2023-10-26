Her Campus Media acquires Zfluence
Her Campus Media has acquired Gen Z influencer marketing platform Zfluence, CEO Stephanie Kaplan Lewis tells Axios.
Why it matters: The deal comes as influencer marketing spend rises to $5.89 billion in the U.S. next year, per Insider Intelligence.
Catch up quick: Boston-based Her Campus Media has a portfolio of media brands targeted to college women and Gen Z. Three Harvard undergraduates founded it in 2009. They still manage and fully own the 80-person company.
Details: Georgetown senior Ava McDonald founded Zfluence in March 2019 while in high school. The platform connects brands with Gen Z consumers, who can be asked to post on social media, participate in focus groups or wear branded merchandise. Clients have included Benefit, Sperry and Unilever.
- Kaplan Lewis says she was introduced to McDonald a few years ago and loved that she was "Gen Z building something that was for Gen Z."
- The acquisition grows Her Campus Media's influencer network. Kaplan Lewis says the platform also has proprietary tech for matching that the company will integrate into its existing influencer marketing systems.
- McDonald will serve as an adviser to Her Campus Media. Terms were not disclosed.
Context: Her Campus Media's revenue is projected to be up 20% from 2022 to 2023, Kaplan Lewis says. It's 45% digital (ads, branded content), 45% community (creators, ambassadors) and 10% experiential.
- "I think a large part of [our growth] is that we're not just reliant on digital ads," Kaplan Lewis says. "If revenue is shifting from digital to creators, that's not a problem for us."
Of note: Zfluence is Her Campus Media's sixth acquisition. It acquired U.K.-based HerUni in 2013, lifestyle-focused the Lala Media Group in 2019, fashion-focused College Fashionista in 2019, food-focused Spoon University in 2019 and assets of influencer marketing agency Endorsify in 2020.
- "We're always open to acquisitions that feel like they feed into our mission and support our audience, our community and our clients," Kaplan Lewis says.