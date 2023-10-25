Shrapnel developer Neon Machine nets $20M Series A
Gaming developer Neon Machine raised $20 million in a Series A round that will go toward the launch of the blockchain-based first-person shooter game, Shrapnel, CEO Mark Long tells Axios.
Why it matters: It's a rare funding round for a web3 game following the "crypto winter" that saw blockchain-based technologies fall out of favor with investors.
Details: The round was led by Polychain Capital with participation from Griffin Gaming Partners, Brevan Howard Digital, Franklin Templeton, IOSG Ventures and Tess Ventures.
- This latest funding round follows a seed of $10.5 million in late 2021.
How it works: Long describes Shrapnel as an "extraction shooter" game in which players try to acquire as many items as they can.
- The game also allows for players to build their own items that they can then trade and sell within the game.
- "If you make an exploding barrel, for example, you mint it, you put it up in our marketplace, and then anybody that uses it, you'll share a little bit of revenue from the use of it," Long says.
The big picture: The fall of the crypto industry has stifled Web3 game developers.
- Long argues that most of those earlier Web3 games were low-quality "egregious Ponzi schemes" that "were only successful because of crypto bros rampantly speculating on the value of these creatures in one game."
- Shrapnel is considered to be a AAA game, a classification level typically reserved for Ubisoft or Electronic Arts titles.
What's next: An early-access version of Shrapnel will launch for paid subscribers in December and roll out into a free-to-play game sometime next year.
- Neon Machine built its own Web3-enabled API developer platform called GameBridge — similar to Microsoft's PlayFab or Google's Firebase — to host Shrapnel.
- "We're hoping to license it to other developers after the game launches," Long says.