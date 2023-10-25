Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gaming developer Neon Machine raised $20 million in a Series A round that will go toward the launch of the blockchain-based first-person shooter game, Shrapnel, CEO Mark Long tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's a rare funding round for a web3 game following the "crypto winter" that saw blockchain-based technologies fall out of favor with investors.

Details: The round was led by Polychain Capital with participation from Griffin Gaming Partners, Brevan Howard Digital, Franklin Templeton, IOSG Ventures and Tess Ventures.

This latest funding round follows a seed of $10.5 million in late 2021.

How it works: Long describes Shrapnel as an "extraction shooter" game in which players try to acquire as many items as they can.

The game also allows for players to build their own items that they can then trade and sell within the game.

"If you make an exploding barrel, for example, you mint it, you put it up in our marketplace, and then anybody that uses it, you'll share a little bit of revenue from the use of it," Long says.

The big picture: The fall of the crypto industry has stifled Web3 game developers.

Long argues that most of those earlier Web3 games were low-quality "egregious Ponzi schemes" that "were only successful because of crypto bros rampantly speculating on the value of these creatures in one game."

Shrapnel is considered to be a AAA game, a classification level typically reserved for Ubisoft or Electronic Arts titles.

What's next: An early-access version of Shrapnel will launch for paid subscribers in December and roll out into a free-to-play game sometime next year.