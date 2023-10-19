Hipgnosis Songs Fund launches strategic review

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mercuriadis at SXSW in 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Merck Mercuriadis' U.K.-based music royalties fund, is undergoing a strategic review that could lead to the famed manager's ouster, the company said Thursday morning.

Why it matters: Hipgnosis's financial turmoil is further proof that the music rights bubble may have burst.

What's next: Next Thursday, shareholders will decide whether to approve a continuation of the investment trust for another five years.

Details: Hipgnosis said the review's goal is to increase shareholder value, but it does not plan to sell the company, currently valued at £882 million.

"The strategic review does not envisage any offer for the company, recommended or otherwise, under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers," the company said.

Additionally, the board said it tried to amend its investment advisory agreement with Mercuriadis — he manages the fund, which is overseen by an independent board — including serving a notice of termination. But the board does not have a new investment advisor approved to take his place.

Mercuriadis has a clause in his agreement that allows him to buy Hipgnosis's entire portfolio of music rights if his contract is terminated; the board said he rejected their proposal to remove that clause.

Hipgnosis is also looking for a new chair ahead of the retirement of Andrew Sutch.

The big picture: Mercuriadis launched Hipgnosis in 2018 and spent billions in the ensuing years on buying rights to catalogs from Barry Manilow, Blondie, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Young.