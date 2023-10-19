Betches sells to LADbible owner LBG Media

Betches Media's sale to LBG Media combines digital media brands with similar backgrounds and goals but different demographics, Chief Revenue Officer David Spiegel tells Axios at Advertising Week New York on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The deal puts a U.S.-based private company that never raised venture capital funding under the control of a larger, U.K.-based publicly traded firm that has the funds to grow the combined business.

Details: LBG operates LADbible, which, similar to Betches, was founded by friends in college. It also acquired UNILAD in 2018. The company joined the London Stock Exchange in December 2021.

LBG agreed to pay $24 million with a potential of $30 million more based on Betches reaching revenue and profitability targets to 2026, according to a filing with the London Stock Exchange.

All of Betches' 67 employees are staying.

The three co-founders — CEO Aleen Kuperman, chief creative officer Samantha Sage and chief innovation officer Jordana Abraham — will report to LBG CEO and co-founder Solly Solomou.

By the numbers: Betches' 2022 revenue was $14.6 million (unaudited), up 44% compared to the prior year. Its adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million, per the filing.

Betches' audience is about 86% women, per the filing. It has 13 million Instagram followers, 40 million podcast downloads and 4 billion video views, the co-founders wrote in a blog posted on Betches' site Wednesday.

The company's staff has more than doubled over the past two years, starting at 25 employees in 2021.

Zoom in: Betches not raising capital forced it to be cost-focused, Spiegel said. He joined last year after working at PE-owned G/O Media and VC-backed Vox Media and BuzzFeed, among other digital media companies.

"The thing that really strikes a chord with me is just the authenticity of the voice and the brand," Sue Dietrich, marketing director of drinkware brand Stanley, said of Betches on Wednesday.

What we're watching: LBG said in its filing it's interested in more acquisitions for "building capabilities and/or expanding geographic reach."