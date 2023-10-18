Bellator sale likely after Showtime shuts down sports division

Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards in Bellator 299 from Dublin, Ireland. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Paramount's decision to shutter Showtime Sports at the end of the year should speed up its drawn-out sale process for Bellator, its MMA promotion.

Why it matters: Paramount has been selling "non-core" assets for the last few years as it seeks cash to pay down debt and focus more on its entertainment business.

Driving the news: Paramount said Tuesday that it will shut down Showtime Sports at the end of the year, ending a 37-year run.

As part of the move, Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza will leave the company.

Along with HBO, Showtime had been a major TV destination for combat sports like boxing and MMA; HBO made a similar move to exit boxing in 2018.

The big picture: Rumors of a sale have followed Bellator all year, with fellow MMA promotion Professional Fighters League viewed as the most likely suitor.

Bellator president Scott Coker said earlier this month that he was unsure when any deal would be done, hinting he didn't expect it to take this long.

"This thing's been going back and forth for how long? For the last six months? ... So hopefully there's some clarity soon and we'll find out what's going on."

The bottom line: A combination of Bellator and PFL makes sense if either dreams of meaningfully challenging the UFC.