Marketers say AI helps with brand safety at scale

Enhancements in artificial intelligence have helped companies advertise on social media while maintaining brand safety, marketing executives tell Axios at Advertising Week New York on Monday.

Why it matters: AI-powered brand safety tools have increased in importance as short-form video grows in popularity, spurring more complex user-generated content that can also be AI-generated.

Of note: "Brand safety [is] of the utmost importance," said Deva Bronson, executive vice president, global head of brand assurance at Dentsu.

Details: Ad tech firm Integral Ad Science has partnered with platforms like X and TikTok to help them ensure ads are delivered around brand-safe context, chief commercial officer Yannis Dosios said.

"It's about at scale, breaking down content frame by frame and doing semantics analysis using AI and [machine learning] to really understand automatically, not just with a human making a judgment ... what is the risk level of this content?" Dosios said.

"We're testing right now," Dosios said of the new partnership with X. "But we're seeing encouraging results. We hope to be able to launch it before the end of the year."

When speaking about its TikTok partnership, Dosios noted AI and ML have supported IAS in expanding its tools to more than 90 languages. AI also helps the platform understand objects, logos, people and scene analysis, such as whether an image is of a car crash or a car parade, he said.

What we're watching: Mastercard is interested in using generative AI to help customers create content around the experiences booked with the company "through the lens of our Priceless campaign," says Jay Altschuler, senior vice president, global media and agency relations.