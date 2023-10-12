Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Cirque du Soleil launches influencer network

Kerry Flynn
2 hours ago

Cirque du Soleil KOOZA on Sept. 19 in Calgary, Canada. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group seeks to grow the nearly 40-year-old business beyond live events, executives tell Axios.

Driving the news: Cirque du Soleil has launched what it's calling the Artist Influencer Network to manage branded content deals.

  • Cirque is also preparing to launch music under a new publishing imprint early next year and is planning films and TV shows with one animation project under development, Chief Growth Officer Nickole Tara says.
  • In addition, the company is creating an experiential show that is a "slight departure from the tradition of Cirque," Tara says.

Flashback: The Montreal-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2020 after suspending shows and laying off 95% of staff.

  • In November 2020, it got acquired by a group of creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group, which forgave about $900 million in debt and agreed to invest up to $375 million in new capital.
  • It reduced its debt down by more than $100 million and refinanced at lower interest rates with a total debt of $550 million, as of March.

The big picture: Media companies have bolstered revenue by extending their intellectual property.

