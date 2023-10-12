Cirque du Soleil launches influencer network
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group seeks to grow the nearly 40-year-old business beyond live events, executives tell Axios.
Driving the news: Cirque du Soleil has launched what it's calling the Artist Influencer Network to manage branded content deals.
- Cirque is also preparing to launch music under a new publishing imprint early next year and is planning films and TV shows with one animation project under development, Chief Growth Officer Nickole Tara says.
- In addition, the company is creating an experiential show that is a "slight departure from the tradition of Cirque," Tara says.
Flashback: The Montreal-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2020 after suspending shows and laying off 95% of staff.
- In November 2020, it got acquired by a group of creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group, which forgave about $900 million in debt and agreed to invest up to $375 million in new capital.
- It reduced its debt down by more than $100 million and refinanced at lower interest rates with a total debt of $550 million, as of March.
The big picture: Media companies have bolstered revenue by extending their intellectual property.
- For Cirque, that's meant expanding from live events to on-demand entertainment and creating branded content with its artists. The company also owns Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group and The Works Entertainment.