Cirque du Soleil launches influencer network

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cirque du Soleil KOOZA on Sept. 19 in Calgary, Canada. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group seeks to grow the nearly 40-year-old business beyond live events, executives tell Axios.

Driving the news: Cirque du Soleil has launched what it's calling the Artist Influencer Network to manage branded content deals.

Cirque is also preparing to launch music under a new publishing imprint early next year and is planning films and TV shows with one animation project under development, Chief Growth Officer Nickole Tara says.

In addition, the company is creating an experiential show that is a "slight departure from the tradition of Cirque," Tara says.

Flashback: The Montreal-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2020 after suspending shows and laying off 95% of staff.

In November 2020, it got acquired by a group of creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group, which forgave about $900 million in debt and agreed to invest up to $375 million in new capital.

It reduced its debt down by more than $100 million and refinanced at lower interest rates with a total debt of $550 million, as of March.

The big picture: Media companies have bolstered revenue by extending their intellectual property.