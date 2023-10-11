Estate Media has hired David Weinstein as head of production as it expands development of shows and branded content across social media, digital video and television.

Why it matters: The new hire brings more production expertise to the media startup that caters to professionals in the real estate industry and their fans.

Details: Weinstein started this week, reporting to CEO Griff O'Brien. They were introduced earlier this year by Complex founder Rich Antoniello, who is an investor in Estate Media, while Weinstein was consulting and freelancing.