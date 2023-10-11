Exclusive: Estate Media hires head of production
Estate Media has hired David Weinstein as head of production as it expands development of shows and branded content across social media, digital video and television.
Why it matters: The new hire brings more production expertise to the media startup that caters to professionals in the real estate industry and their fans.
Details: Weinstein started this week, reporting to CEO Griff O'Brien. They were introduced earlier this year by Complex founder Rich Antoniello, who is an investor in Estate Media, while Weinstein was consulting and freelancing.
- Previously, Weinstein worked at Complex as vice president of production. He joined in 2019 and then stayed on through the acquisition by BuzzFeed in December 2021. He left about a year later. Prior, Weinstein worked for agencies iCrossing and Laundry Service.
- Weinstein tells Axios that he was attracted to Estate Media for its diversified revenue model, creating content for both professionals and general consumers. His father is an architect, and his wife was an interior designer, so he also has some personal ties to the industry.
- "I really like the idea of being able to create intra-industry content that is actually good," Weinstein says.