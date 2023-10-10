Pro sports teams bet on new local TV model
Sports teams are gambling on a new local TV model that sacrifices rights fee revenue to reach more fans.
Why it matters: The plummeting regional sports network business has created an opportunity for some of the biggest local broadcast groups like Scripps and Sinclair to compete.
Driving the news: This week, the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights are airing their games on little-watched independent broadcast channels rather than cable.
- The move follows their deals with Scripps, which launched its sports division last year and agreed to put their games on its stations in those markets.
- A source tells Axios that Scripps has contingency deals with two other NHL teams in case their deals with Diamond Sports Group get terminated amid that company's ongoing bankruptcy.
- Meanwhile, Sinclair has signed a local deal with the NBA's Utah Jazz, while the Phoenix Suns have linked up with Gray Television. The NBA season tips off in two weeks.
- Teams have also partnered with tech companies like ViewLift and Kiswe to launch streaming services for their games.
The big picture: By making their games available outside the TV bundle — whether via free over-the-air broadcast or streaming — teams are increasing their reach even if it means sacrificing the hefty rights fees paid by RSNs.
- "At some point, teams have to say, 'We really liked the money, but what if we're not reaching two-thirds of our fans? Like, maybe we should take a step back and reassess,'" Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor tells Axios in an interview.
- RSN fees have been a huge part of teams' revenue.
- Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez told Aiothat their team has always had a reach problem "that has had a material financial impact." The new deal with Scripps expands the team's footprint to 3 million homes from 800,000 and stretches as far as New Mexico and Salt Lake City.
Be smart: The issues at Diamond, the country's largest RSN group, have forced leagues and their teams to rethink how their games are distributed to their local fans.
- The Coyotes move means that Diamond's Bally Sports Arizona network is now defunct.
- Both the Jazz and Golden Knights' moves were necessitated by Warner Bros. Discovery shutting down their teams' RSN as part of a wider move to exit the business altogether. It sold its two other RSNs in Pittsburgh and Houston.
- The MLB's Colorado Rockies, which also aired on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, are currently without an RSN home, as are the Arizona Diamondbacks after their deal with Diamond was terminated.
What we're watching: How many more teams Diamond lets go of as it continues through the bankruptcy process.