Pro sports teams bet on new local TV model

Sports teams are gambling on a new local TV model that sacrifices rights fee revenue to reach more fans.

Why it matters: The plummeting regional sports network business has created an opportunity for some of the biggest local broadcast groups like Scripps and Sinclair to compete.

Driving the news: This week, the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights are airing their games on little-watched independent broadcast channels rather than cable.

The move follows their deals with Scripps, which launched its sports division last year and agreed to put their games on its stations in those markets.

A source tells Axios that Scripps has contingency deals with two other NHL teams in case their deals with Diamond Sports Group get terminated amid that company's ongoing bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Sinclair has signed a local deal with the NBA's Utah Jazz, while the Phoenix Suns have linked up with Gray Television. The NBA season tips off in two weeks.

Teams have also partnered with tech companies like ViewLift and Kiswe to launch streaming services for their games.

The big picture: By making their games available outside the TV bundle — whether via free over-the-air broadcast or streaming — teams are increasing their reach even if it means sacrificing the hefty rights fees paid by RSNs.

"At some point, teams have to say, 'We really liked the money, but what if we're not reaching two-thirds of our fans? Like, maybe we should take a step back and reassess,'" Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor tells Axios in an interview.

RSN fees have been a huge part of teams' revenue.

Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez told Aiothat their team has always had a reach problem "that has had a material financial impact." The new deal with Scripps expands the team's footprint to 3 million homes from 800,000 and stretches as far as New Mexico and Salt Lake City.

Be smart: The issues at Diamond, the country's largest RSN group, have forced leagues and their teams to rethink how their games are distributed to their local fans.

The Coyotes move means that Diamond's Bally Sports Arizona network is now defunct.

Both the Jazz and Golden Knights' moves were necessitated by Warner Bros. Discovery shutting down their teams' RSN as part of a wider move to exit the business altogether. It sold its two other RSNs in Pittsburgh and Houston.

The MLB's Colorado Rockies, which also aired on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, are currently without an RSN home, as are the Arizona Diamondbacks after their deal with Diamond was terminated.

What we're watching: How many more teams Diamond lets go of as it continues through the bankruptcy process.