Taylor Lorenz's "Extremely Online," distilled for dealmakers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

(L) Book cover of "Extremely Online." (R) Crowd at the book launch party. Photos: Kerry Flynn/Axios

The power that users brought to online platforms fueled dealmaking in the creator economy, Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz explores in her new book, "Extremely Online."

Here are some noteworthy details from the book: