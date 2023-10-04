Taylor Lorenz's "Extremely Online," distilled for dealmakers
The power that users brought to online platforms fueled dealmaking in the creator economy, Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz explores in her new book, "Extremely Online."
Here are some noteworthy details from the book:
- Prior to buying YouTube, Google was building a video product and trying to secure licensing deals with studios and labels. YouTube, instead, focused on user-generated content. Early successes like Lonelygirl15 convinced Google that not only was it approaching online video wrong, but that it should buy YouTube.
- An early rush of funding in the creator economy (before that term was popularized) went to multichannel networks like Maker Studios. Years later, Hollywood studios acquired some of these companies so as to not miss out on the "next generation of talent," Lorenz writes.
- Facebook's failure to buy Twitter was an early example of copycatting instead, creating fan pages and reimagining its News Feed. Twitter, alternatively, succeeded at acquiring Vine. But neglecting the creator community led to its downfall.
- Lorenz said of Facebook buying Instagram: "If you can't beat 'em, buy 'em." She later referred to Musical.ly selling to Bytedance as "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."
- The "ignorance [of Silicon Valley] was such that they sought to fund companies they believed were first movers in a market, only to learn they were competing with established founders in the space," Lorenz writes, noting referral-code platform RewardStyle.